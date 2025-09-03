As students across the country returned to the classroom this week, pediatrician in the Ministry of Health Dr Shari Davis- Andrews, is reminding parents of the critical role sleep plays in their child’s ability to learn and function in school.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Dr. Davis-Andrews emphasized the importance of consistent bedtime routines, now that the new school term has begun.

Dr. Davis-Andrews also noted that screen time from tablets and television, especially increased over the holiday period, must now be reduced to help children wind down at night.

She shared practical tips for parents to help children fall asleep earlier and get the rest they need to succeed during the school day.

