Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the education revolution is deepening and broadening

The Prime Minister said the opening day of school and the activities associated with it in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, show clear evidence of a high quality civilization at work.

He noted that there is no day in the year where there’s greater mobilization of people, than when school reopens.

The 2025-26 school year opened here on Monday September 1.

