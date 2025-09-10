NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 10th September,2025
As the world prepares to observe the United Nations International Day of Sign Languages on September 23, advocates are calling for stronger action to promote inclusion and accessibility for the Deaf and hearing impaired community.
Gailorn Browne is highlighting the importance of sign language as a tool not only for communication, but for breaking down stigma and ensuring equal access to education, services, and information.
More in today’s special report.