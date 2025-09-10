The Ashley Lashley Foundation, backed by the U.S. Government, hosted a two-day climate resilience workshop in St. Vincent and the

Grenadines as part of its regional initiative, “Community-Driven Strategies for Stability and Resilience.”

Held September 4–5, the event brought together youth, women, farmers, and other stakeholders to co-design climate solutions rooted in local experience. Sessions covered community planning, policy advocacy, and private sector engagement.

Founder Ashley Lashley, who also serves as a UN Youth Advisor, stressed the importance of putting power in the hands of those living the climate crisis.

The workshop supports inclusive national adaptation planning across the Caribbean and aligns with the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS.

