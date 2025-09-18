The National Ozone Unit (NOU) has launched an outreach program, to educate students about the critical role of the ozone layer in protecting human health.

The school visits form part of initiatives to commemorate World Ozone Day under the theme “From Science to Global Action – 40 years of the Vienna Convention”.

The educational sessions have already targeted students at Fair Hall Government School; the Calliaqua Anglican School; the Belmont Government School and the Belair Government School.

Tomorrow it will be the turn of the Sugar Mill Academy and Gomea Methodist School on September 23.

The school visits are being held as the National Ozone Unit continues implementing several strategic initiatives.

These include developing comprehensive refrigerant waste management systems and strengthening regulatory frameworks with mandatory professional certification for technicians.

The Unit says these ongoing efforts ensure that SVG maintains its track record of exceeding international environmental commitments while building technical capacity that serves the broader Caribbean region and global community.

World Ozone Day, observed annually on September 16, commemorates the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

