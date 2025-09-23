Government putting infrastructure in place to build out modern city in Arnos Vale

The Government is putting all the infrastructure in place to build out a modern city at Arnos Vale.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this statement while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme recently.

The Prime Minister said several projects have already been implemented in Arnos Vale and others are currently underway, as part of the Government’s plan to build out the modern city.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said when people leave Kingstown and get to Casson Hill overlooking Arnos Vale they must be in awe at the Modern City that will be developed there.

He said the development taking place at Arnos Vale has to compliment what is taking place in Kingstown with the Modern Port project and other developmental programmes, scheduled to come on-stream.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related