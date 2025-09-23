Minister Peters Says protecting the nation’s women is a responsibility for all Vincentians

Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs and Persons with Disabilities, Keisal Peters, has said that protecting the nation’s women, men, and children is not optional, but a shared responsibility for all Vincentians.

In the wake of recent acts of violence, Minister Peters emphasized that true patriotism is demonstrated not just through words, but in how citizens protect one another, uphold justice, and foster a culture of respect and accountability in homes, schools, and communities.

She urged the public to work collectively to build a nation where every gender can live in safety and dignity, adding that now more than ever, unity and social responsibility are essential.

