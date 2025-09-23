Minister Gonsalves says Volunteerism is a powerful tool for the Youths
Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves, has said that volunteerism is a powerful tool for youth development, helping young people build valuable life skills and a stronger sense of national responsibility.
He made the statement while addressing the official handover ceremony of equipment to the first five community-based youth groups under the national volunteer support programme.
He hailed the programme as a meaningful investment in the nation’s future, noting that it encourages young people to give back while gaining experience in teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving.
More youth groups are expected to benefit from the programme in the coming months as the government rolls out the full
$1.8 million allocation.