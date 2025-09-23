Ambassador of Austria to the OECS pays Cortesy Call on Prime Minister and Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson was involved in courtesy calls with Ambassador of Austria to the OECS, Gabriele Méon-Tschürtz and Thomas Mayr Harting last Friday.

According to a release, these discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for collaboration between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Austria.

Key areas of discussion included climate resilience, technology cooperation and capacity building initiatives.

These engagements reaffirm the Government’s commitment to advancing international partnerships that promote sustainable development and mutual growth, the release adds.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs says it will continue to pursue opportunities that deepen cooperation with global partners for the benefit of the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

