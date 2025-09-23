The upcoming Winter Tourist season is already looking very positive for stayovers at hotels across the country.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James made the disclosure while delivering the keynote address at the State of the Tourism Industry Address and Stakeholders’ Conference, last week at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The Conference was held under the theme “Strength in Unity: Advancing the Vincentian Visitor Experience”.

It brought together stakeholders in the tourism industry to assess the current state and future direction of tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James said some hotels on St. Vincent and the Grenadines are already seventy percent booked for the upcoming Winter season.

He said the upcoming Cruise season is already looking very positive as well.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related