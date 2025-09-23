SVGEF Encouraging Young people to prioritize environmental protection

Program Manager for Youth Ocean Academy at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund, Delight Ollivierre is encouraging young people to view environmental protection not just as a cause, but as a calling that can be woven into any career path.

This following the recent graduation of the first cohort of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund, SVGEF, Youth Ocean Academy.

Ollivierre, says it’s time for a shift in how youth approach their futures.

Admin and Operations Manager at the SVG Environment Fund, Lisa Gaymes, has urged Vincentians to support or join local NonGovernment Organizations, especially those working in the environmental sector.

She explains that as the country continues to face challenges like coastal erosion, pollution, and climate change, community engagement, especially among youth, is critical to the future of SVG’s environment.

