Honorary Consul of Cooperative Republic of Guyana Passes

Honorary Consul of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nigel Rolleston Russell passed away on September 18th at his home in Mc Carty.

According to a release, Russell served with distinction in this diplomatic capacity from 2018 until his passing; demonstrating unwavering commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Guyana and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During his tenure he facilitated numerous cultural, educational and economic exchanges.

He was instrumental in facilitating cooperation between the Guyanese Manufacturing Association and Invest SVG; and the coordination and disbursement of relief between the two nations during periods of natural disasters.

Nigel Russell worked arduously in assisting Guyanese and other nationalities with numerous consular services.

He was also the President of the Guyana Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and a former Quarter Master with the Mustique Company Ltd.

Russell is survived by his wife Dawn and his children Stacey, Ludwig and Osmar.

Requiem arrangement for the Honorary Consul of Guyana to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nigel Rolleston Russell, will be communicated in a subsequent announcement.

