Phase two of Kingstown Port Modernization Project expected to commence soon

Phase two of Kingstown Port Modernization Project is expected to commence soon.

This is according to Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves who said that the Sea port is a cornerstone of what the country’s economy will look like over the next twenty years.

Speaking on Radio recently, Minister Gonsalves said phase two will involve the relocation of the Grenadines Ferry Terminal to Rose Place.

The Finance Minister said a Master Plan has already been done for the development of the entire water front in downtown Kingstown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related