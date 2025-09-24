St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Day was celebrated in Japan as part of the 2025 World Exhibition in Osaka, Japan.

A ceremonial flag-raising event was held following which the St. Vincent and the Grenadines delegation presented a showcase in music, song, dance, and steel pan under the theme Vincy Vibrance.

Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan Her Excellency Andrea Bowman, delivered remarks at the official ceremony.

She expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to participate in EXPO 2025.

Representative from the Japanese Government, Misawa Yashusi -speaking through an interpreter, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between Japan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Invest SVG is participating in the 2025 World Exhibition in Osaka, Japan.

