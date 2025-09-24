Isaiah Toney to represent SVG as Junior Tourism Minister at Regional Tourism Youth Congress

The Ministry of Tourism has announced Isaiah Toney as Junior Tourism Minister for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Toney represented the St. Vincent Grammar School and emerged as the winner of the Ministry’s National Tourism Youth Congress, which was hosted in April, at the NIS Conference Room.

Toney is expected to join fellow Junior Tourism Ministers from Caribbean countries in representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in Barbados from the 28th September to the 3rd October 2025.

The Regional Tourism Youth Congress is an integral part of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) annual tourism programme and is a regional activity involving students between ages 14 and 17 from CTO member countries.

Its main aim is to stimulate greater awareness and excitement about tourism among young people in Caribbean communities, by allowing them to research various aspects of the tourism sector and share their ideas and vision, with respect to future directions for Caribbean Tourism.

The Congress will take the same format as the national competition, where Junior Ministers will present on a prepared topic and a mystery topic.

Toney’s prepared topic at this year’s national competition was ‘Connecting the Caribbean with Sustainable Transport’, which will also be presented at the Regional Congress.

Tourism Education Officer, Annille Beache, will be Toney’s chaperone at this year’s Congress in Barbados.

