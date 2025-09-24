Arrowroot Farmers to receive Volcano Relief Income Support payments soon

Arrowroot farmers who suffered losses from eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano in 2021, will receive income support payments soon.

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel made the announcement on NBC Radio this morning.

The Minister said the payments will be made to farmers on Tuesday 30th September.

Minister Daniel indicated that production of arrowroot is expected to resume next year, after the completion of the new Arrowroot Factory.

