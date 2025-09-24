SVG Medical Association president urges men to take Prostate Cancer seriously

President of the SVG Medical Association, Dr Najah Peters, has urged men to take prostate cancer seriously, stressing that the disease does not discriminate and early screening can save lives.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday as part of awareness activities at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Peters highlighted the importance of education and early detection, noting that over 47% of men with prostate cancer may show no symptoms at all.

