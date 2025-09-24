Rape and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Workshop continues

Today is day three of the Workshop on Clinical Management of Rape and Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

The workshop is funded by Global Affairs Canada as part of the Build Back Equal Project.

Twenty of this country’s frontline clinical staff from the Ministry of Health are engaged in the one-week sessions.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony on Monday, Liaison Officer for the United Nations Population Fund, De-Jane Gibbons addressed the importance of the participants’ role in responding to sensitive cases involving rape.

