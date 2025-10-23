Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said he will support whatever decision Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell makes in relation to the request by the United States to place radar systems in his country.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a news briefing held yesterday, as part of a one-day visit to a number of major projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by counterpart Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Phillip J. Pierre of St. Lucia.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said it is a complicated issue and whatever decision Prime Minister Mitchell makes will be in the best interest of the people of his country.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said many aspects of Grenada’s Gross Domestic Product are heavily dependent on the United States and he will support any decision that the people of Grenada take on the issue, as it will be in their best interest.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he also supports Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne in his decision to say no to the U.S request as well.

