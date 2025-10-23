Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke, has underscored the importance of education in advancing national independence.

Speaking at the National Schools Independence Rally under the theme “Cheers to 46: Honouring Our Scholars, Celebrating Our Nation,” Burke said that to truly assert independence, citizens must capitalize on knowledge acquisition and take advantage of every opportunity, both within and beyond the classroom.

He also applauded students for their dedication, with special commendation to the 84 outstanding students being recognized with bursaries and awards.

Burke also reminded students of the historical value of education, describing it as “the great equaliser and emancipator.”

He noted that during the post-emancipation era, education was deliberately withheld from freed people—a tactic designed to keep them docile and tied to the plantation system.

Burke urged today’s generation to honour that legacy by valuing education, seizing learning opportunities, and contributing meaningfully to national development.

