Unity Labour Party Political Candidate for the North Windward Constituency, Dr. Grace Walters said the Government continues to place high priority on empowering the women of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She made this statement during the ceremony which was held on Tuesday to distribute title deeds to more than eighty residents of North Windward.

Dr. Walters said in this period of independence, it is quite fitting for the Government to be assisting in ensuring that more Vincentians own their properties.

Dr. Walters said many of the recipients for the title deeds are females and this is another indication of the Government’s commitment to the holistic development of the nation’s women.

