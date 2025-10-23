The government continues to create opportunities for the children of the poor and working class people to excel.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this statement during the ceremony which was held on Tuesday to distribute title deeds to more than eighty residents of North Windward.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said all of the developments throughout the country are taking place as a result of his administration’s well thought out vision.

He said the Government will continue to put policies in place which will ensure that the children of poor people, continue to excel.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related