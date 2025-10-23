Voice of the Disabled marks its 9th year of advocacy and awareness in SVG

The Voice of the Disabled (VOD) celebrated its 9th anniversary yesterday, October 22nd.

In honour of the milestone, the organization will host a special event this Saturday, October 25, at Brighton Salt Pond.

In an interview, President and founder Cheryl Adams said the day will begin with a short church service, followed by a social gathering.

Adams also expressed gratitude to those who have supported VOD over the years and reaffirmed that the Voice of the Disabled will continue to educate, advocate, rehabilitate, and raise awareness across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for persons living with disabilities.

