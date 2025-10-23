St. Lucia’s PM impressed by rapid project completion in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Phillip J. Pierre said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has seen tremendous development under the leadership of Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Prime Minister Pierre said he visited this country a number of years ago and the developmental changes he has seen on this current visit are exceptional.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Gonsalves understands people and is a well-respected leader on the regional scene.

Prime Minister Pierre said the projects that he has seen in this country are very impressive.

He noted that he is marveled at the quick rate in which the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is implementing and completing major projects, for the people of this country.

