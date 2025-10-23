Everything Vincy Plus Expo kicks off at the Diamond Industrial Estate

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Tesorero said the Everything Vincy Plus Expo commenced today and more than two hundred local and regional businesses will be showcasing their products and services over the next several days.

The expo which is organized by this country’s premier investment promotion agency, Invest SVG, is aimed at ensuring growth of the economy, while aiding in the development of local businesses and strengthening economic activity across the country.

Tesorero said everything is in place for the opening of the Expo which will run from 10am to 10pm daily until October 27th.

Tesorero said an official opening ceremony will take place this evening at 6.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related