Sandals SVG partners with local fisherfolk to develop sustainable seafood supply chain

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines said it is deepening its partnership with local fisherfolk to develop a sustainable seafood supply chain.

According to a media release, Representatives toured a proposed storage and processing site in Barrouallie, identifying key upgrades in cold storage, ice supply, and handling infrastructure.

The collaboration aims to meet resort-grade quality, while empowering the local fishing community.

A follow-up workshop, focused on seasonal demand, pricing, logistics, and training needs for international hospitality standards.

The release states that the parties agreed to begin a tuna supply trial, supported by new Fish Aggregating Devices that have boosted tuna availability.

A finalized species list and delivery structure will be confirmed soon, alongside training sessions before the trial begins, the release adds.

Sandals says the initiative reflects its commitment to community development and delivering fresh, locally sourced cuisine to guests.

