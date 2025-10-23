Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 23rd October,2025 Z Jack October 23, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print The Intermediate High School which was established and founded in 1926 by Dr. J.P Eustace is this year celebrating its 99th Anniversary. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/INTERMEDIATE-HIGH-SCHOOL-99TH-ANNIVERSARY-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: The Role of young men in society highlighted as integral part of Vincentian SocietyNext: Sandals SVG partners with local fisherfolk to develop sustainable seafood supply chain Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Voice of the Disabled marks its 9th year of advocacy and awareness in SVG Z Jack October 23, 2025 Latest News News & Sports St. Lucia’s PM impressed by rapid project completion in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Z Jack October 23, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Everything Vincy Plus Expo kicks off at the Diamond Industrial Estate Z Jack October 23, 2025