The Role of young men in society highlighted as integral part of Vincentian Society

Marketing and Communications Manager at GECCU, Danny-Lee Francis, has urged Vincentians to pay closer attention to the role of young men in society, warning that continued marginalization could lead to societal collapse.

Speaking at GECCU’s recent bursary award ceremony, Francis echoed sentiments shared by the Minister of Agriculture at a recent event at the St. Martin Secondary School, highlighting the importance of engaging boys and young men, particularly in areas like agriculture and food security.

She stressed that national progress requires the full participation of all citizens, and that starts with encouraging young men to take an interest and find purpose in shaping the country’s future.

