Pastor says Vincentians must take responsibility for rebuilding of moral and spiritual fabric in the community

Vincentians must take greater responsibility for rebuilding the moral and spiritual fabric of their communities, if they are to truly celebrate their national identity.

That was the message from Pastor Al Blake of the Association of Evangelical Church, during his sermon at Tuesday morning’s National Independence Church Service, held at the Faith Temple Church in New Montrose under the theme “Celebrating Our Identity – Inspiring Our Future.”

The service brought together government officials, opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday, and students from various schools.

Pastor Blake reminded the nation to rise above negative societal trends and hold themselves to a higher moral standard.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related