Retired President of CCJ underscores need for Caribbean Unity at Sir Dwight Venner Lecture

Former President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Justice Adrian Saunders has underscored the need for the strengthening of Caribbean sovereignty and unity through justice and integration.

Justice Saunders addressed the issue during the Sir Dwight Venner Independence Lecture last night at the UWI Global Campus.

He spoke on the topic “From Independence to Interdependence: Strengthening Caribbean Sovereignty through Justice and Integration.”

Justice Saunders noted that Caribbean countries share important institutions despite being independent states.

Meanwhile … Head of the University of the West Indies Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Resa Noel McBarnette said the lectures have been the hallmark of the University.

