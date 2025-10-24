Minister of Education Curtis King, speaking at yesterday’s National Independence Schools Rally, said the government is honoring the legacy of independence by investing in young people.

He praised students for their “magnificent performances” across primary and secondary schools, community colleges, and TVET centers, noting that the government celebrates their achievements in sports, culture, agriculture, and food security.

King highlighted that the pinnacle of the event is the presentation of 84 awards and bursaries, designed to support young people in pursuing higher education at the university level.

Minister King highlighted the exceptional performances of Grade 6 CPEA students and record-breaking CSEC achievers, encouraging them to recognize and applaud their own accomplishments as they continue to carry forward the legacy of the nation’s independence.

.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related