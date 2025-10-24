Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiona Fan said the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to evolve in meaningful ways.

Addressing the opening of Everything Vincy Expo Plus, ambassador Fan reflected on some of the major achievements between the two countries.

As it relates to the New Kingstown Port, Ambassador Fan said she is impressed with the project.

