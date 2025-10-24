A variety of this country’s products are being showcased this weekend at the Everything Vincy Expo Plus.

The Expo, which opened last night at a new venue the Diamond Industrial Estate, has been hailed as the country’s biggest ever Expo,

Invest SVG is hosting the Expo, which is showcasing products and services from different sectors such as agro-processing, technology, the creative sector, entertainment, tourism and much more.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves commended Invest SVG for being instrumental in showcasing the best of St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.

The Expo is spanning five days until October 27th and will open from 10am to 10pm.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related