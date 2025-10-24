As St. Vincent and the Grenadines approaches another General Election, Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams has called on Vincentians to exercise restraint, patience, and understanding.

In a statement issued yesterday, Commissioner Williams said political expression is a right guaranteed to all, but it must never be used as a weapon to harm or intimidate others.

Commissioner Williams said the Police will continue to do their duty to safeguard every individual regardless of political affiliation.

The Commissioner’s statement came following reports of an incident in Orange Hill earlier this week, where several vehicles were damaged.

