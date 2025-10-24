The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, NTRC, in collaboration with its partners, has announced the results of the 2025 iCode784 Competition, held on October 22 at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

In the Robotics Category, first place went to St. Martin’s Secondary School – Empoderado, second to Thomas Saunders Secondary School – Robusters, and third to Union Island Secondary School – USEC.

In the Secondary Mobile App Category, NST Designers from St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown captured first place, followed by Tech Titans from Canouan Secondary School in second, and SVGS Innovators from St. Vincent Grammar School in third.

In the Open Category, G.E.M.H.S with G.E.H.M.S Med placed first, The Mandem with EcoTrack SVG placed second, and Year 10 with Life Line placed third.

Mountain View Adventist Academy received special recognition for submitting the most entries. Additionally, the Open Category winners will receive a $30,000 grant to further develop their app.

The NTRC congratulates all participants and extends heartfelt thanks to its partners and sponsors for their continued support of youth innovation across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

