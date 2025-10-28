Prime Minister announces new income tax reductions and broader relief measures

Vincentians set to benefit from a series of measures including another reduction in personal and corporate income tax announced by the Government.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement during his Independence Day Address at the Military Parade yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said over the next five years, the rate of taxation will be reduced further to 22 percent in stages.

The Prime Minister said the Government has also raised the salary threshold for personal income tax.

The Prime Minister announced some fourteen alignments, realignments, reforms, appointments, and enhancement of allowances for Public Servants and other nationals.

