President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-Te has also congratulated the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of this country’s 46th anniversary of Independence.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the Taiwanese president also commended both countries for commemorating 44 years of diplomatic relations.

The president noted that Taiwan cherishes its strong and enduring friendship with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He also expressed Taiwan’s staunch commitment to advancing the wellbeing of the people from both countries through mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as Agriculture, Education, Public Health and Infrastructure, underpinned by shared values of democracy, peace and prosperity.

