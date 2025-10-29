The Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been congratulated by United States, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on the occasion of this country’s 46th anniversary of Independence.

In a press release, Rubio said the United States values its enduring partnership with St. Vincent and the Grenadines in advancing regional security, through initiatives such as the Caribbean basin Security Initiative.

Rubio said the United States welcomes continued collaboration with St. Vincent and the Grenadines to promote private sector investment and work together on infrastructure projects that enhance connectivity.

The United States said this country’s continued strong partnership with Taiwan further reflects its commitment to fostering international partnerships that support economic security and national sovereignty.

