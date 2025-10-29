There were no Vincentian casualties in Jamaica, as a result of the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who said he had been in contact with the President of the Vincentian students association in Jamaica, who informed him of this.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said he has been in contact with Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr. Andrew Holness who assured him that he will remain in contact with the Vincentian students in the country.

He said this country has already sent linesmen to Jamaica to assist with that country’s recovery.

