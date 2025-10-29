Agriculture Minister says Modern Starch factory will be opened soon in North Windward

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar has lauded the nation’s Arrowroot farmers for their continued dedication in relation to the growth of the industry.

Speaking at the annual Madungo Fest over the weekend, Minister Caesar said Arrowroot farmers continue to ensure national food security with their high quality product, while ensuring that the nation has an industry which it can be proud of.

Minister Caesar said the Government remains committed to the growth of the nation’s Arrowroot industry as they prepare to open a modern Starch factory in North Windward.

