A symposium honouring the life and legacy of Marcus Garvey, a prominent civil rights leader, was held on Monday.

It was the second annual St. Vincent and the Grenadines Marcus Garvey Symposium, commemorating the anniversary of Garvey’s 1937 visit to Kingstown.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Dr. Tamira Browne underscored the importance of the symposium.

Dr. Browne also welcomed the launch of the Daddy Marcus Garvey Nursery Rhymes Book written by Jamaican Steven Golding, President of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League.

