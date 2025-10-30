Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan has issued an election proclamation on advice from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

In a statement yesterday, Dame Susan said all necessary preparations are being put in place for the general elections on November 27, 2025.

The Governor General said the Special Period of Voter Registration begins today and has urged eligible voters to use this period to ensure they are registered to vote.

The Governor General said a preliminary list of registered voters will be posted by November 1st, in the various places mentioned in the notice published in the Gazette and Newspapers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related