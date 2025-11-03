Dietitian highlights vital role of portion control as cases of diabetes and hypertension increase

Community Dietitian in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Melodie Hercules, has highlighted the vital role of portion control in managing starch consumption, particularly in light of the country’s concerning rates of diabetes and hypertension.

Speaking on a recent radio program, she emphasized that adopting proper portion sizes and maintaining a balanced diet are essential steps in reducing the risk of chronic diseases and improving overall public health.

Hercules urged citizens to be mindful of their eating habits, ensure their meals include a variety of nutrients, and seek guidance from health professionals to foster a healthier, more resilient population.

