Government committed to empowering young Vincentians to create their own opportunities

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information, Camillo Gonsalves, says the government remains committed to empowering young Vincentians to create their own opportunities.

Speaking at a recent event, Minister Gonsalves noted that many school leavers with promising ideas often fear financial risk, which limits their potential.

He said this challenge inspired the creation of the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises, PRYME programme, offering grants, not loans, to young entrepreneurs to encourage innovation and self-employment.

The initiative, he added, aims to build a culture of entrepreneurship and economic independence among the nation’s youth.

