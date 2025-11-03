Prime Minister Gonsalves says he is not phased by Death threats leveled against him

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has revealed that serious death threats have been levelled against him as St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to go to the polls on November 27th, 2025.

The Prime Minister addressed the issue during his appearance on BOOM FM this morning.

Prime Minister said he is not phased by the threats.

Vincentians will go to the polls on Thursday November 27, to vote for a new Government to run the affairs of the country for the next five years.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related