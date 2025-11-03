Prime Minister Gonsalves expresses dissatisfaction with pace of development on Canouan

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is seeking to have discussions with the developers in the north of Canouan, as he is dissatisfied with what is taking place there.

Speaking on NBC Radio recently, Prime Minister Gonsalves said he has written a letter to Mr. Andrea Pignataro, the main developer on the Grenadine Island.

He said the developer’s lawyers from the United Kingdom have agreed to have a meeting to discuss the issue.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, the Government has hardly made any money out of Canouan.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related