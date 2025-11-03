Tourism month activities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines kicked off on Sunday with a Church Service at the Streams of Power Church in Sion Hill.

Staff at the Ministry of Tourism and other stakeholders came together to worship at the assembly.

The month long activities seek to heighten local awareness on the significant contribution of sustainable tourism, to the well-being of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delivering brief remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Dr. Tamira Browne underscored the importance of preserving and protecting the environment.

Activities for Tourism Month 2025 are being coordinated by the Department of Tourism in conjunction with the SVG Tourism Authority and SVG Hotel and Tourism Association

They include Tourism Education School visits and field trips, a “Know Your Country” tour, a Workshop on Hotel Maintenance, Tourism ChitChat Programmes on Radio, as well as visitor appreciation days at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal and Argyle International Airport.

The activities are being held under the local tourism awareness slogan “Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live it, Love it, Embrace it”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related