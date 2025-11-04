Local Media Fraternity mourns the passing of SVGBC Managing Director

The media fraternity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is mourning the passing of Managing Director of SVG Broadcasting Corporation, which operates SVGTV and Magic FM, Paul MacLeish.

In a statement posted to SVGTV’s Facebook page this morning, staff expressed their sadness at his passing, describing him as a dedicated leader who “held things together for so many years.”

In an interview with NBC News Former SVGTV newscaster and news producer Renee Baptiste, who worked alongside McLeish from 1982 to 1998 during the early years of the station, described him as “a pioneer in media, television, and radio broadcasting.”

She said his passing is “very sad,” noting that while his work in broadcasting was not always publicly celebrated during his lifetime, she hopes he will be honored posthumously for the vital role he played in developing the field and contributing to the history and growth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

NBC’s Senior Technical Administrator, Reni King, remembered MacLeish as a “gentle giant; forthright, firm, but very knowledgeable and always willing to share his expertise.”

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio) extends condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, noting the long history of collaboration between both stations.

Colleagues across the local broadcast industry say his contribution to media development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be long remembered.

