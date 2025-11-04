Two political parties sign Code of Ethical Political Conduct ahead of November 27th General Elections

Representatives of the two major political parties in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have signed the Election Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming General Elections, scheduled for November 27, 2025.

This morning’s signing ceremony for the National Monitoring and Consultative Mechanism NMCM, Code of Ethical Political Conduct 2025 General Election, signals a joint commitment to ensuring a peaceful, fair, and transparent electoral process.

The event, organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Christian Council, brought together officials from the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), along with election observers and members of civil society.

Delivering brief remarks on behalf of the ULP, Augustine Ferdinand underscored the importance of the initiative, describing the exercise as a signal of agreement for peaceful and fair elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Also speaking at the signing and representing the opposition NDP, MP Daniel Cummings reaffirmed his party’s dedication to national unity and democratic principles.

The Election Code of Conduct outlines key principles for candidates, parties, and supporters to follow throughout the election period, emphasizing respect, non-violence, and adherence to electoral laws.

This morning’s signing is seen as an encouraging step toward fostering mutual respect and ensuring that Vincentians can exercise their democratic right to vote, in an atmosphere of peace and order.

