New National Heroes to be named soon

There will soon be additions to the list of names that will join Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer, as National Heroes.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement during his Independence Day Address at the Military Parade last week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government has also embarked on an exercise to connect the nation’s past to the present, by renaming a number of places that still have names from colonial times.

The Prime Minister said this is important as the Government aims to honour distinguished Vincentians who are now deceased.

He said over the next few months this programme will accelerate.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related